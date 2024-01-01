ThedaCare and Froedtert Health Systems merge

Froedtert-ThedaCare Agreement
Froedtert-ThedaCare Agreement(Froedtert Health/ThedaCare)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of negotiations and planning, Thedacare and Froedtert Health are officially coming together as one organization. Froedtert’s headquarters are in the Milwaukee area, while ThedaCare’s are in Neenah.

Both organizations say they have shared goals in the merger, such as contributing to the health and well-being of their communities, providing exceptional safety for people in Wisconsin, and enhancing the Medical College of Wisconsin.

For now, the CEOs of both health systems will be president, then after six months, Froedtert’s president and CEO, Cathy Jacobson, will retire.

ThedaCare president and CEO, Dr. Imran Andrabi, will then assume the role of President and CEO of the combined organization.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fatal Crash
Crash on I-39 SB in Portage County leaves one dead
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night

Latest News

Sturgeon Bay Pickleball
5th Annual Polarball Pickleball Event held in Sturgeon Bay
Jacksonport Polar Plunge 2023
Tradition continues at 38th annual Polar Plunge in Jacksonport
Pulaski Marching Band in Rose Parade
Pulaski Marching Band in Rose Parade
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said more people trying to get in shape leads to more scams...
Scammers target New Year's resolutions