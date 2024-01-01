ThedaCare and Froedtert Health Systems merge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of negotiations and planning, Thedacare and Froedtert Health are officially coming together as one organization. Froedtert’s headquarters are in the Milwaukee area, while ThedaCare’s are in Neenah.

Both organizations say they have shared goals in the merger, such as contributing to the health and well-being of their communities, providing exceptional safety for people in Wisconsin, and enhancing the Medical College of Wisconsin.

For now, the CEOs of both health systems will be president, then after six months, Froedtert’s president and CEO, Cathy Jacobson, will retire.

ThedaCare president and CEO, Dr. Imran Andrabi, will then assume the role of President and CEO of the combined organization.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.