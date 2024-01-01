Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man made ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve when the driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ran off, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and instead jumped a fence into a large construction site.

“Dashing away he hid in the dark. Down a pit in the soil he lay, at times perhaps feeling the holiday spirit, making ‘dirt angels’ and making calls on his phone,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eventually, three deputies and a K-9 apprehended Rios. He was arrested and faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.

