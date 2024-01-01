A QUIET WEEK FOR THE START OF 2024, SMALL CHANCE OF FLURRIES MIDWEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:54 AM CST
Happy New Year! It’s the official start to 2024 and the weather for northeast Wisconsin looks to be quiet and near normal. High pressure has moved over the upper Midwest keeping multiple states dry like Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. For your Monday forecast, there will be some morning clouds but the sunshine will return and the highs will be in the lower to mid 30s which is about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Our next “weathermaker” is a weak cold front moving from the north. We’re very dry in Wisconsin and this cold front will be moving into that dry air so it doesn’t have a lot to work with in terms of creating snow. Lake Superior will be its moisture source so if it can pick up enough moisture, then we might see some snow flurries on Wednesday. It won’t be a widespread event nor will it impact everyone. Some communities might see just a few flakes. Behind that, high pressure returns to keep Thursday and most of Friday quiet and nice.

Our next good chance of snow will come next Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

NEW YEAR’S DAY: NW -> SW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Early clouds then sunshine, closer to normal highs. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night and cool. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, slightly warmer. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated snow flurries. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, closest to normal high this week. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, maybe some snow flurries. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Overcast, best chance for snow. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. HIGH: 36

