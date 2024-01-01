One person hurt after Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A dozen people are out of their homes after fire broke out early Monday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews responded to smoke and flames coming from an apartment building on 9th Street at 1:30 a.m.

One person needed medical attention. They are in the hospital.

The fire mainly damaged one apartment but smoke damaged three others creating an estimated loss of $75 thousand.

The people displaced are getting help from the Red Cross.

GBMFD said the cause is an unattended cooking fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.