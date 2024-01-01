One dead, four hurt in Fond du Lac County rollover crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and four others are hurt after a rollover crash in the Township of Auburn Sunday.

According to Lt. Nick Kahnke investigation showed a vehicle traveled southbound on Highway 45 and entered the west ditch when it hit a culvert just after 1 a.m.

Kahnke said the vehicle rolled multiple times. Four of the five people in the vehicle got ejected.

After being ejected, Kahnke said another vehicle hit a 19-year-old Hartford woman. The car dragged her three miles from the original crash site where she died.

The Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old passenger is in the hospital with critical injuries. Three others between 16 and 21-years-old are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fond du Lac County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol re-routed traffic on Highway 45 for about four hours.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the various first responders and assisting law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions who worked together to locate and account for all involved and assisted our deputies in this complex investigation,” Kahnke wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the initial crash.

If you have any information on either of the crashes, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you at (920) 929-3390 or (920) 906-4777.

