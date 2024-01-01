Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Two Florida hikers had to be rescued after becoming lost in an alligator-infested swamp last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the rescue on social media.

It took place in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff’s office says the aviation unit used night vision goggles to help guide officers to where the lost hikers were located.

The two hikers appeared to be unharmed and were safely escorted to the entrance of the preserve.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fatal Crash
Crash on I-39 SB in Portage County leaves one dead
ERIC STOKES AND JAIRE ALEXANDER PRACTICE
Cornerback Eric Stokes goes back on injured reserve as Packers’ secondary suffers another setback
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues

Latest News

Nutrimigen baby formula
Baby formula recalled for possible health risk
generic fire
One person hurt after Green Bay apartment fire
Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp
Businesses in Maryland will be paying employees more. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
Business prepare for higher minimum wage