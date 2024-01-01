BRISK BREEZES CONTINUE TUESDAY

Stubborn clouds will tend to continue for most of us tonight... although some locations may hold onto clearing that developed Monday afternoon. Lows will be in the 20s, but brisk breezes will make it feel like the teens.

Brisk Breezes Tuesday (WBAY)

Highs in the low 30s are expected on Tuesday even with a lot of cloud cover in the region. Early wind chills will be in the teens before recovering into the 20s during the afternoon. Westerly winds could gust around or over 25 mph. There may be a passing flake or flurry but a pretty quiet weather day is on tap.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. It may produce a few snow showers here... but any snow accumulations will be minor at best for us. Better odds of a few inches will be across far Northern Wisconsin and the U.P. in the lake effect snow belts. Breezy NW winds continue.

Midweek Snow Potential (WBAY)

High pressure will give us needed sunshine Thursday but chilly highs in the 20s. Lows should be in the teens again.

Looking ahead... some flakes or light snow could occur from Friday through the weekend. It’s still early but it doesn’t appear to be too impactful at the moment. Highs in the 30s look likely for the weekend too. A much bigger system could affect the region by the middle of next week. Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 5-15 G20 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Brisk breezes. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk breezes. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few passing snow showers possible. Breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flakes possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flakes possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Late day snow possible. HIGH: 34

