Baby formula recalled for potential health risks

Manufacturers recalled more than 675 thousand cans.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some potentially dangerous powdered baby formula is being pulled from shelves.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition recalled some batches of Nutramigen powder because of possible contamination with bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections like sepsis or meningitis.

Manufacturers recalled more than 675 thousand cans so you’ll want to check whether or not you’re impacted.

Recalled batch codes:

  • ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)
  • ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)
  • ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)
  • ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)
  • ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)
  • ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and ‘Use By Date’ of Jan. 1, 2025.

The company said it believes the containers mostly got distributed over the summer. Some good news... the company also thinks babies drank most of the stock of the formula already without any reports of illness.

If you own recalled formula, Reckitt/Mead said you should throw it away immediately or reach out to the company for a total refund.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Menasha Police investigating fatal crash
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fatal Crash
Crash on I-39 SB in Portage County leaves one dead
ERIC STOKES AND JAIRE ALEXANDER PRACTICE
Cornerback Eric Stokes goes back on injured reserve as Packers’ secondary suffers another setback
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues

Latest News

Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions
Nutrimigen baby formula
Baby formula recalled for possible health risk
generic fire
One person hurt after Green Bay apartment fire
Kids are making noisemakers to get ready to count down to the new year.
It’s a New Year’s Eve celebration for the kids in Appleton