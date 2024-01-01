Baby formula recalled for potential health risks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some potentially dangerous powdered baby formula is being pulled from shelves.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition recalled some batches of Nutramigen powder because of possible contamination with bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections like sepsis or meningitis.

Manufacturers recalled more than 675 thousand cans so you’ll want to check whether or not you’re impacted.

Recalled batch codes:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and ‘Use By Date’ of Jan. 1, 2025.

The company said it believes the containers mostly got distributed over the summer. Some good news... the company also thinks babies drank most of the stock of the formula already without any reports of illness.

The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry-leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is for this reason that we have confidence in the safety and quality of every infant formula we make.

If you own recalled formula, Reckitt/Mead said you should throw it away immediately or reach out to the company for a total refund.

