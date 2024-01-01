5th Annual Polarball Pickleball Event held in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay Pickleball
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roughly fifty people showed up this year for the 5th Annual Polarball Pickleball event at Sunset Park. Participants were placed into teams and matched up to play a few rounds in the freezing weather.

The director of the Door County Pickleball Club, Jay Renstron, spoke about the success of the event throughout the years, and their humble beginnings.

“It started off like a joke about five years ago, where someone said why don’t we play outside, and then all of a sudden we did it, and it just caught on, and it turn out be a wonderful event on New Year’s Day,” said Renstron.

If you’re interested in joining the Door County Pickleball club, there’s more information on their website.

