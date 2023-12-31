Menasha Police investigating fatal crash

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an early-morning crash that left one dead and another seriously injured.

At around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and River Street in Menasha for a crash involving one vehicle.

The vehicle had been northbound on the Washington Street bridge and struck the Sonoco Paper Mill at 69 Washington Street. The passenger of the vehicle, an 84-year-old woman, was not responsive and first responders started CPR on the scene. The driver, an 85-year-old, was conscious with serious injuries.

Both were transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The passenger died of her injuries and the driver is currently in serious condition.

Names have not been released and the crash is still under investigation.

The Menasha Police Department would like to thank Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, Menasha Public Works, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and the Neenah Police Department for their assistance, as well as witnesses who assisted on-scene.

