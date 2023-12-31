Man runs 65 miles around Wis. Capitol to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third year in a row, a Wisconsin native dedicated hours of his time Saturday to take laps around the state’s Capitol and raise awareness for a cause near and dear to his heart.

Sixty-five miles around Wisconsin’s Capitol in just under 12 hours.

“I started because every 65 seconds someone in the US is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” Brett Lottes, founder of 65 in 24 Alzheimer’s Ultra Marathon Run said.

The disease significantly impacted Lottes and his family.

“Three years ago my grandma died of Alzheimer’s disease. And then seven years ago, my dad was diagnosed with the disease, so, it kind of means a lot to me.”

Saturday, Lottes began running at midnight, finishing the 65 miles by noon.

“I kind of see it as a way to promote getting active for those that may be predisposed to the diagnosis,” he said. “Physical activity and also mental activity is definitely a way to mitigate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Especially for people that have it in their run it in their family. That’s kind of why I like to stay active.”

From 2000 to 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased by 145%, according to Stephanie Ziemke, Vice President of Development for Alzheimer’s Association’s Wisconsin Chapter.

“The good news is, the Alzheimer’s Association is the largest private funder of Alzheimer’s and dementia research. And this year is really a landmark year for us; we’ve made a $100 million investment in Alzheimer’s research this year, and that is the largest investment we’ve ever made.”

Ziemke says smaller scale fundraisers like the one Lottes hosts mean more to their organization than people may think.

“We actually are kind of built on the small fundraisers this is kind of our bread and butter. So, we raise about $3 million every year just from folks doing fundraising events like this.”

With new people tagging along each year, Lottes says he will continue to go the extra mile or 65.

“This year we got a lot more donations from people that I’ve never met, who are kind of just reaching out people wanting to get involved in the run. A lot more friends out here running with me. And yeah, it’s really nice getting out with friends and being active.”

Lottes set a goal of raising $3,000 this year. You can donate to his cause here.

