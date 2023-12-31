A local non-profit helps to put a smile on the faces of kids fighting cancer

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - Battlecorn is a non-profit organization that delivers care packages around the world for kids to enjoy something special, even if it’s just a for a moment.

Battlecorn care packages help children battling cancer

Battlecorn has been creating care packages for kids currently battling cancer throughout the nation. They’ve been able to make nearly 700 packages, along with donating $25,000 to cancer research and better treatment options. They even raise awareness and advocate for legislature to take more action on the matter.

At it’s core, this organization looks to make a positive impact on kids, and give them a moment to take their mind off the harsh reality surrounding them and know that people care. The idea came after their daughter, Jaycee Vallier, received a care package, and it lit up her world. The effort soon came after the passing of their daughter a few ago, to honor her memory.

“I mean the fact that she’s even smiling just days before,” say’s Curtis Vallier. “The morning that she passed, I looked at her and said are you okay? and she shook her head yes. It’s like I know what’s happening, she know’s what’s happening, but she’s telling us it’s okay.”

Experiencing what they’ve been through has given them a reformed passion of making sure no family should have to go what they went through.

