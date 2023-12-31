It’s a New Year’s Eve celebration for the kids in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Families in the Fox Valley area get a head start celebrating the new year today at the Building for Kids Children’s Museum.

Family, friends, and loved ones came out to Building for Kids Children’s Museum here in Appleton for its annual New Year’s Eve event, without staying up until midnight. Families had a great time during the event, and it even gave the kids something to brag about when they see their friends in the new year.

There was a ton of confetti, noisemakers, and even a countdown to the ball drop. Some even got the chance to create some pretty cool paintings and practice their musical talent. They even got some cool glow sticks supplied by First Impression Pediatrics in Appleton. All of this just to give kids a chance to enjoy the new year.

“I think a lot of times New Year’s can be seen as an adult event,” said Director of Communications and Design at Building for Kids, Casie Holdcroft. Maybe it’s too late at night or whatever it might be. So kids having the opportunity to come in here, celebrate with the whole family, make some memories, while celebrating the new year is special for them all.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.