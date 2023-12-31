FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: LIGHT SNOW & ICE THREAT DURING NEW YEAR’S EVE

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the last day of 2023! A clipper system is moving directly over northeast Wisconsin creating scattered snow showers & wintry mix, but it’s also creating heavy snow bands stretching from southern Door County through Kewaunee, northern Manitowoc, and eastern Brown County. Because of the heavy snow bands and the threat of patchy ice, the NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for almost everyone until NOON Sunday besides northern Oconto, Marinette, Forest, Florence, and Menominee County in Michigan. The severe weather outlook is LOW but may increase later if the heavy snow bands continue.

Most areas will only see a trace of snow, but areas in Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and eastern Brown County COULD see upwards of 3″ of snow because of the heavy snow band. By the time New Year’s Eve festivities begin, the heavy snow will be done but a few flakes could be possible.

Heading into the new year, high pressure will keep Wisconsin dry and near seasonal with sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 30s. Our next chance of possible flakes will come Wednesday as a cold front moves through from Canada. Besides that, the first week of 2024 will be quiet.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NNE 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast, scattered snow & wintry mix. 0.5″ - 3″ possible. HIGH: 36

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy, snow ends. Cool. LOW: 23

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and near seasonal. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries? HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chance of snow? HIGH: 33

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.