Crash on I-39 SB in Portage County leaves one dead

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle lost control and passed through the median on Interstate 39 in Portage County.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, a vehicle traveling north on I-39 lost control and passed the median into the southbound lane, crashing into a southbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin Dells, and pronounced dead at Aspirus Hospital in Stevens Point. The southbound vehicle was driven by a 73-year-old man from Friendship, with a 68-year-old woman as a passenger. The man was not hurt and the woman was taken to Marshfield Clinic. She is expected to survive her injuries. Names are being withheld pending notification of the families.

Seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to be involved. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Plover EMR, Stevens Point Fire Department, Plover EMS, and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol.

