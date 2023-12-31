Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The final Powerball jackpot of 2023 has risen to an estimated $760 million after no one has been able to match the six numbers drawn for two and a half months.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.

The winning numbers for the December 30, 2023 drawing are 10 , 11 , 26 , 27 , 34 and the Powerball 7 .

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

Its cash value is $383.6 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Duane DeGreef and Areli Lozano-Garcia
Crivitz couple charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues
First Alert Weather
CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS SNOW TO WRAP UP 2023, UP TO 2″ POSSIBLE

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Crash on I-39 SB in Portage County leaves one dead
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Battlecorn care packages help children battling cancer
A local non-profit helps to put a smile on the faces of kids fighting cancer