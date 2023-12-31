BRISK NEW YEAR’S EVE, BRIGHTER START TO 2024

The clipper system that produced the icy glaze and light snow is on the way out. Keep an eye out for slick spots tonight. We’ll be cooling down into the 20s this evening with wind chills in the teens so bundle up if you are going to be heading out for New Year’s Eve festivities. Clouds will gradually clear later tonight.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WBAY)

New Year’s Day on Monday is shaping up to be pretty good. Look for mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and highs in the lower 30s. Our average high is 27° so we’ll continue our above normal streak.

New Year's Day (WBAY)

Breezes return Tuesday and Wednesday along with more cloud cover. Some light snow showers are possible on Wednesday, especially across Northern Wisconsin. Highs stay in the 30s.

Wednesday Snow Showers (WBAY)

Mostly sunny and seasonably cool upper 20s are on tap for Thursday.

Looking ahead... a storm system across the Southern Plains late in the week and next weekend COULD spread some light snow our way depending on the track. It’s something we’ll be watching all week long.

Next Weekend (WBAY)

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: N 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: NW/WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Late clearing. Brisk & cold. LOW: 23

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few flurries? HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow is possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow is possible. HIGH: 33

