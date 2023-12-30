WINTRY WEATHER TONIGHT & SUNDAY, CHILLY NEW YEAR’S EVE

A “clipper system” is going to bring wintry weather back to our area tonight and Sunday. A little drizzle/freezing drizzle may occur Saturday evening before turning over to snow overnight into Sunday. In general, this system will produce a coating to an inch or two, but locations near the lakeshore (especially Kewaunee & Manitowoc Counties) and the southern part of the Bay of Green Bay (including parts of the City of Green Bay) could get locally higher totals near 3″ due to lake enhanced snow. That’ll be something to watch. Keep an eye on slick spots over the next 24 hours.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

One other aspect with this system will be gusty NNE winds. At times Sunday they may be around 30 mph, keeping wind chill values in the 20s and 10s all day long. Actual highs will be in the low 30s. Things should simmer down as the ball drops Sunday evening around midnight. Plan on chilly 20s and wind chills in the low 20s and teens if you will be out celebrating the start of the new year.

We start 2024 on a sunny note with highs in the lower 30s. A little bit of light snow is possible during the middle of the week, especially on Wednesday. We’ll be breezy again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall, temperatures look to remain at or above normal for most of the week ahead. Our average high/low right now is 27°/14°.

FYI... preliminary data show that we’ll end up with the warmest December on record in Green Bay. Also, 2023 looks like it’ll end up as the 3rd warmest year on record going back to the late 1800s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W/N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-25 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening drizzle/mix turning to snow. Gusty winds late. LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy with snow showers. Windy & colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Light snow is possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Close to average. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34

