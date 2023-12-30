WATCHING FOR A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW THIS WEEKEND

Skies will stay clear tonight, but pockets of fog could develop and it may be locally dense. Anywhere dense fog develops, a light glaze of ice may form on untreated surfaces as temperatures slip into the mid 20s. Some roads may be slippery, but that should not be a widespread problem. Outside of any fog, skies should be mostly sunny Saturday morning across eastern Wisconsin. Clouds will increase through the day with skies turning overcast by the evening. Highs will range from the mid 30s into the lower 40s.

Our next weathermaker arrives Saturday night in the form of light snow showers. By the late evening there may be a few flakes flying across the Northwoods. Around the Fox Valley we likely don’t see anything until after midnight. Steadier snow showers can be expected through Sunday morning with everything tapering off during the afternoon. While this does not appear to be a major storm system, accumulations of 0.5″ to 2″ will lead to some slippery travel. Highs on New Years Eve will be cooler than we’ve experienced lately with lower 30s expected. For anyone with evening or late-night plans, the snow will be long gone. Temperatures should be sliding through the 20s at midnight with wind chills in the teens.

Skies will turn mostly sunny for New Years Day with highs in the lower 30s once again. Temperatures will turn milder for Tuesday and Wednesday with mid 30s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and some spotty light snow is possible Wednesday. Look for temperatures to dip closer to normal on Thursday with highs back in the upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, but patchy fog could develop... leading to icy spots. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Still mild with increasing clouds. Snow arrives after midnight. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy and blustery with scattered light snow. 0.5″ - 2″ possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clouds clear out, mostly sunny and closer to normal. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. A few flakes? HIGH: 31

