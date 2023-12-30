UPDATE: Police presence still active in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office evacuating nearby residents

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release regarding the active police presence at the intersection of Greenville Drive and Greenwood Road.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. they receieved a report of an armed man in a home in Greenville. The man reportedly fired a round in the home and threatened a victim with a gun. The victim was able to flee the home.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter, confirming that the armed man is still inside the home. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is negotiating with the man, but he has not surrendered yet.

People in the immediate vicinity are being evacuated and there is still a heavy police presence in the area. Media have been told to stay at the McDonalds at the roundabout on Wally Way.

The Sheriff’s Office is being aided by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Brown - Outagamie County Bomb Squad, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they are made available.

Below is the original text of the article.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for anyone living within a quarter-mile of the intersection of Highway 15 and Greenwood Road.

There is currently an active police presence in the area. Authorities advise people to stay indoors, and preferably take shelter in the lowest level of your home.

Highway 15 and Greenwood Road are both closed before the intersection.

A WBAY reporter on the scene says that police have a home surrounded.

