UPADTE: Menasha Police locate missing teen safely

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) -UPDATE: The Menasha Police Department has located Lauren Nelson safely and is working to reunite her with her family.

They would like to thank community members and businesses for their help in the investigation.

The Menasha Police Department is currently looking for Lauren Nelson.

According to a relative, she is 15 years old and from New London. Police say she was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 29th on First Street in Menasha.

She was wearing a white puffy jacket, a small white and black backpack/purse, black and white HeyDude shoes and is believed to be on foot.

If you have seen Lauren or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500 reference report 23-3295.

