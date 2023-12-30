Phoenix MBB tops Wright State behind 39 pts from Reynolds

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men’s basketball team moved to 2-1 in Horizon League action with a statement victory over Wright State Friday afternoon at the Resch Center. Noah Reynolds dropped a career-high 39 points to lead the Phoenix (7-7, 2-0 HL) to an 88-77 win. Reynolds’ 39 points is tied for the sixth-most in a single-game in program history. Carrington Love was the last Phoenix to put up 39 points in a 107-90 victory over Youngstown State on February 20, 2016. Reynolds’ 39 points is also the most by a NCAA DI player in a regulation game this season. Each team held a double-digit lead at one point in the game before Green Bay pulled away later in the second half. Reynolds added six assists, while Rich Byhre helped out with a season-high 17 points and Clarence Cummings III chipped in with six points and four assists. Tanner Holden and Calvin Trey tallied 23 points apiece for the Raiders, who fell to 6-7 overall (1-1 HL).

HOW IT HAPPENEDGB jumped out to a 10-point lead after Byhre splashed a three, and ensued with an and-one on the next possession. Freshman standout Marcus Hall made a triple after, giving Green Bay a 19-9 lead with 13:43 left. Wright State wouldn’t go away into halftime quietly. Kaden Brown got in on the action for the Raiders with 8:19 remaining in the opening half, cutting GB’s lead to 26-22. Holden scored 11 of the next 13 points for WSU, making it 34-33, still in favor of Green Bay, with 4:42 to go. He made a three during that span to help the Raiders get the lead back, and paired with Calvin’s 16 first half points to give Wright State a 44-40 lead going into halftime. WSU came out of the locker room hot, pushing their lead to 10 after a Brandon Noel dunk. The Phoenix would chip away, pulling to within one after Reynolds scored four straight points, making it 60-59 with 11:40 left in the contest. Wright State regained the lead for a moment after a Holden three, but GB responded with a 16-3 run and never looked back. Foster Wonders drilled a dagger three-pointer with 1:11 remaining, putting the Phoenix up by a baker’s dozen. GB iced the game from the charity stripe, taking the Raiders down, 88-77.

GAME NOTES» Each team racked up 36 points in the paint, 31 rebounds, and 14 assists.» The Phoenix shot a season-high 58.2-percent from the field and 68-percent in the second half.» There were five ties and six lead changes.» Green Bay turned the ball over 13 times compared to WSU’s nine.

COMING UPGreen Bay will look to sweep the three-game homestand when they face Robert Morris Sunday at noon at the Resch Center. It’s the first of two Festival Foods Family Days. Get your tickets here, or watch the game on ESPN+. ### For the latest and most up-to-date information on Green Bay Athletics and Green Bay Men’s Basketball, please visit GreenBayPhoenix.com.

