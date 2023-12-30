Menasha Police searching for missing teen

Lauren Nelson
Lauren Nelson(Menasha Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is currently looking for Lauren Nelson.

According to a relative, she is 15-years-old and from New London. Police say she was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday December 29th on First Street in Menasha.

She was wearing a white puffy jacket, a small white and black backpack/purse, black and white HeyDude shoes and is believed to be on foot.

If you have seen Lauren or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500 reference report 23-3295.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police presence still ongoing in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Duane DeGreef and Areli Lozano-Garcia
Crivitz couple charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues
Shailey Huron
Mom sentenced to 10 years probation in fatal co-sleeping case

Latest News

Active police presence still ongoing in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Police presence still active in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office evacuating...
Police presence still active in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office evacuating nearby residents
WATCH: Phoenix MBB tops Wright State behind 39 pts from Reynolds
WATCH: Phoenix MBB tops Wright State behind 39 pts from Reynolds
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues