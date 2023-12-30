Fire damages home in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kiel home was damaged by a fire that firefighters say started in the bedroom.

At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Kiel Fire Department responded to Cleveland Street in the City of Kiel for a report of heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front window of a home with one person still inside.

On arrival, firefighters were told that the person had been helped out of the house by neighbors. They began attacking the fire, which originated in a bedroom, and had it under control in around four minutes.

The person inside the home was not hurt, and no firefighters were hurt either. Crews remained on-scene for two hours to investigate and ventilate the house. There currently is no damage estimate and the cause is still under investigation.

The Kiel Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the importance of installing working smoke detectors and to consistently check them to ensure proper operation.

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on scene by the Red Cross Elkhart Lake Fire, Glenbeulah Fire, Kiel Electric Department, Kiel Department of Public Works, Kiel Police Department, Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein Police Department, and St. Anna Fire.

