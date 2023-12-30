Fire damages home in Kiel

Kiel house fire
Kiel house fire(Kiel Fire & Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kiel home was damaged by a fire that firefighters say started in the bedroom.

At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Kiel Fire Department responded to Cleveland Street in the City of Kiel for a report of heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front window of a home with one person still inside.

On arrival, firefighters were told that the person had been helped out of the house by neighbors. They began attacking the fire, which originated in a bedroom, and had it under control in around four minutes.

The person inside the home was not hurt, and no firefighters were hurt either. Crews remained on-scene for two hours to investigate and ventilate the house. There currently is no damage estimate and the cause is still under investigation.

The Kiel Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the importance of installing working smoke detectors and to consistently check them to ensure proper operation.

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on scene by the Red Cross Elkhart Lake Fire, Glenbeulah Fire, Kiel Electric Department, Kiel Department of Public Works, Kiel Police Department, Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein Police Department, and St. Anna Fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police presence still ongoing in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Duane DeGreef and Areli Lozano-Garcia
Crivitz couple charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues
Shailey Huron
Mom sentenced to 10 years probation in fatal co-sleeping case

Latest News

Lauren Nelson
Menasha Police searching for missing teen
Active police presence still ongoing in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Police presence still active in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office evacuating...
Police presence still active in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office evacuating nearby residents
WATCH: Phoenix MBB tops Wright State behind 39 pts from Reynolds
WATCH: Phoenix MBB tops Wright State behind 39 pts from Reynolds