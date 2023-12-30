CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS SNOW TO WRAP UP 2023, UP TO 2″ POSSIBLE

To start the holiday weekend, the weather looks to be just fine with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Saturday. By Sunday, a clipper system will bring back the cloud cover and even create a chance of snow. Since it’s only a clipper system, it won’t be a significant impact especially with the lack of moisture over Wisconsin. Snow looks to begin around midnight early Sunday morning and continue off & on through Sunday. There’s a chance of brief heavy snow bands off of the Bay over Door County down to Kewaunee and Manitowoc County.

Most models are saying anywhere between half an inch to an inch of snow, but some communities along the lakeshore could see up to 2″ of snow because of the lake snow bands that COULD form. Slippery roads are possible from this system. The severe weather outlook is LOW as of Saturday morning. The snow will be done by the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The first few days of the new year will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and near normal temperatures in the mid 30s. There may be a chance of a few flakes next Wednesday and Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice, early patchy fog. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light snow starts around midnight. LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Overcast with scattered snow, 0.5″ - 2″ possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and closer to normal. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, maybe some flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and falling back to normal. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flakes. HIGH: 31

