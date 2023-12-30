Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport

A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound.

According to the airport, the cat named Sai – who was never supposed to be at the airport in the first place – went missing on Thursday.

Sai’s owner Hanna had recently moved to Germany to be with her husband who is stationed in the military. Hanna’s mother Karen has since been taking care of Sai.

But when Karen went to the Tampa airport Thursday to catch a flight, she was unaware that Sai had quietly tagged along in her car.

When Karen opened her car door in the airport’s parking garage, Sai jumped out and ran away.

Airport staff and police were alerted and sprang into action, searching for the cat.

Fortunately, airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage later that night and captured him.

Sai is now in the care of a family friend until Karen returns home from her trip.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police presence still ongoing in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory in Greenville
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison
Duane DeGreef and Areli Lozano-Garcia
Crivitz couple charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment
A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in...
Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues
Shailey Huron
Mom sentenced to 10 years probation in fatal co-sleeping case

Latest News

A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence...
‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart
Lauren Nelson
Menasha Police searching for missing teen
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business