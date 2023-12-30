Active police presence in Greenville, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office issues shelter-in-place

Active police presence in Greenville
Active police presence in Greenville(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for anyone living within a quarter-mile of the intersection of Highway 15 and Greenwood Road.

There is currently an active police presence in the area. Authorities advise people to stay indoors, and preferably take shelter in the lowest level of your home.

Highway 15 and Greenwood Road are both closed prior to the intersection.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they are made available.

