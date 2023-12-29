Vikings turn to Jaren Hall again in latest spin of QB carousel

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) takes part in drills during NFL football...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) takes part in drills during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks, handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that Hall will start Sunday against Green Bay, benching Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings (7-8) to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

Hall was the first sub summoned for Kirk Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon on Oct. 29 in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Hall, a fifth-round draft pick from BYU, started the following week at Atlanta with Mullens sidelined by a back injury. Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter that put Joshua Dobbs into action. Dobbs made four starts before a healthy Mullens took over.

Hall is 8 for 10 for 101 yards passing and one sack plus four rushes for 10 yards this season.

The Vikings need to win their last two games and have either the Rams or the Seahawks lose once to get the last wild-card spot in the NFC.

