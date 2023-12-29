Things to keep in mind when you celebrate on New Year’s Eve

Tips and programs to stay safe when partying on New Years Eve
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 2024 is slowly approaching, and if you’re drinking, you should probably come up with a plan to get home.

Local authorities throughout Northeastern Wisconsin are asking people to plan their way before going out on New Year’s Eve. Last year, nearly 23,000 convictions were issued for operating while intoxicated, with someone being injured or killed every 2 hours. Outagamie and Brown County law enforcers plan to increase staffing and patrol throughout the night of New Year’s Eve to keep those statistics low to start 2024.

One organization known as, Tavern League of Wisconsin, is offering a free ride home called SafeRide. This is a program that partners with local bars to ensure those who are intoxicated make it home safely without paying a large bill. Funds for this program are generated through fundraisers and the state matches every dollar they receive. The Vice President of Tavern League of Wisconsin, Don Mjelde, hopes that more people utilize this service and stay safe during this time.

“Leave the keys at home,” Mjelde says. “We love our patrons and we don’t want to see a tragedy with family and friends that could’ve been prevented. So we just hope everyone has a plan before they go out to celebrate the new year.”

If you plan on going out for New Year’s, think about these things before you step out

- Have a plan before you step out.

- Ask a friend or loved one to be a designated driver. Even ask them to join in the fun!

- Utilize ride-share apps or ask the bartender about SafeRide.

