Second funeral service held for Gonzalez siblings, effort to bring other sibling from Ecuador continues

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second funeral service for the four Gonzalez siblings killed by an alleged drunk driver in Waupaca County took place Friday afternoon.

But before that service, the family once again, asked for help in getting a fifth sibling to the U.S. from Ecuador, to grieve with his mother.

While the grieving continues over the loss of Daniel, Fabian, Lillian, and Daniela Gonzalez with a second service at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega, the family tells us the effort to bring a fifth sibling, Jorge, to the U.S., to console his mother, will be decided during a meeting Tuesday at the Embassy in Ecuador.

“The politicians so far have just helped us get to the gate, but once you get to the gate, those guys don’t necessarily care what the details are and they typically don’t even let you talk much,” said Pastor Kurt Schilling, the siblings’ stepfather.

In a previous meeting last week, Jorge’s application for an emergency visa was denied despite having a clean record. An immigration attorney who is now working with the family says the consulate officer might have been concerned over a previous application that’s been pending for years.

“I think that there was the mistaken belief that just the mere fact he was asking for his child and significant other, that they believe he was going to remain in the United States and there lies the problem, that it is the unfettered discretion or the whim of any one consulate officer who can prevent him from coming back into the United States,” said Marc Christopher, the immigration attorney for the Gonzalez family.

Christopher says it’s not easy to communicate with Embassy officials concerning the devastating crash and its impact on the family, so he needs elected officials to apply more pressure.

“It’s almost impossible to rely on any type of information to them. So, in this case, we are relying on our elected officials, our congressional delegation. In this case, Senator Baldwin, and Rep. Gallagher, to be our voice to communicate on our behalf to the consulate officers to let them know why we are requesting this visa,” said Christopher.

“They don’t usually put that kind of pressure on the Embassy and we’re wanting them to do this. This is an emergency unique situation, and a great injustice has been done to our family,” said Schilling.

The family says this is something they’re willing to pursue until Jorge is allowed to visit, but if the meeting doesn’t go well on Tuesday, it’s unclear right now what the next best option might be.

