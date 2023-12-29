RAIN-MIX ENDS TONIGHT... STILL MILD ON FRIDAY

Light rain will wrap up late tonight... as it does so, a little sleet or wet snow could be in the mix. As temperatures slowly fall tonight, any lingering moisture on untreated roads and sidewalks could become slippery with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Skies will begin to clear out tonight across northern areas, but the clouds will persist from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. Those clouds will exit Friday morning and skies will be sunny for the rest of the day. You can expect one more mild afternoon with highs in the lower half of the 40s.

Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and lower 30s Sunday. A new weathermaker will slide across the area Sunday morning. Look for scattered snow showers, which may bring us a fresh coating to an inch of slushy accumulation across the area. However, the light snow will be gone by the time folks ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the upper half of the 20s for News Year’s Eve celebrations, with wind chills dipping back into the upper teens.

While temperatures will be cooler for the first week of the new year than we’ve experienced lately, they will still be above average. Normal early January highs are in the mid-to-upper 20s. Right now, the coldest days in our extended forecast are in the low 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers, mix, and wet snow come to an end. Slick roads possible. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Turning sunny with less wind. Another mild day. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clearing skies. A bit brisk. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Milder, but brisk with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes? HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. Still slightly warmer than average. HIGH: 32

