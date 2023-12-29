Oconto County family weighs options to keep memorial waterfall after committee denies variance

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A family’s fight to save a memorial waterfall was dealt a major blow this week.

The Oconto County Zoning Committee voted to deny a variance, allowing the structure to stay up on the Magnin property. Concerns have been raised that it’s too close to the shoreline of the reservoir pond. It’s a story we’ve been following since October.

It was back in October that Action 2 News spoke with Lori and Dave Magnin, at their house along the shoreline of Reservoir Pond in Townsend as they showed off a memorial waterfall, which was constructed by their son, Colin. The waterfall honors his sister, Trisha, who passed away in February of 2021.

After being on display for more than a year and a half, Oconto County’s zoning department sent them a letter to tear it down because they didn’t apply for a permit.

“The waterfall has given me such comfort, hearing the water, people pull over and ask us, tell us about your daughter. It makes us feel she’s still with us,” said Lori Magnin, Trisha’s mother.

Efforts this week to seek a variance failed with a unanimous committee vote after the county defined the waterfall as a structure, requiring it to be at least 35 feet away from the shoreline.

“I must highlight that all features of this project are constructed from natural flagstone and all rules and practices related to erosion and pollution on the shoreline were stringently followed during the construction of this small project,” said Colin.

Besides the family, others spoke out during the public hearing on both sides of the issue.

“If you grant this variance then it’s opening a Pandora’s box. Every project that comes along is going to have to be granted because you set this precedent by granting this one,” said Al Stranz, a resident from Abrams.

“The whole reason for an ordinance is for protecting. However, the whole reason for a variance is to be able to have that leniency,” said Oconto County resident Michele Gallun.

Support for keeping the waterfall, led to a GoFundMe page and donations, covering the $1,500 fee for a variance application.

“Going back I definitely would not have dreamed up this project in the first place knowing the outcome. It’s been, it’s taken the loss of my sister and amplified it and made it worse,” said Colin.

“I’m sad about the decision, but I’m not surprised. I’m overwhelmed by all of the community support that we have received,” said Lori. “I was hoping it would trigger change and maybe in the future it will.”

The family has 30 days to challenge this decision in court. They’re also working with the DNR right now to address shoreline concerns with them. At this point, they’re evaluating all of those options to avoid tearing the waterfall down.

