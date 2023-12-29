Menominee Tribal Chair Gena Kakkak releases statement on recent overdoses

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid recent overdoses, including one death, the chair of the Menominee Tribe urges all members to work together to make change. The statement from Gena Kakkak comes after the tribe reported three overdoses on Saturday night at the jail.

Two of the men were revived with Narcan. A third died at the scene.

The Chair says the tribe declared fentanyl and other opioids a health emergency more than a year ago.

Some of her statement reads in part:

“As much as we’re doing, it is still not enough. We need every one of us, every Menominee, every family member, every person who works with our Tribe or on our Reservation to talk about what is happening and to do something to address or change the situation. Talk with your children and help them learn how to say no to drugs. Be aware of the signs of addiction. Know where to find help. If you or someone you know uses drugs, practice harm reduction by having test strips and Narcan on hand.”

In response to the fentanyl crisis, the tribe formed a drug addiction intervention team, tasked with identifying challenges and implementing solutions for those who are struggling with substance use.

