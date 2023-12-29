A look back at the unique and inspirational people featured on Small Towns in 2023
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Jeff Alexander and Michael Bergman prepare for the 30-minute Small Towns special on New Year’s Eve, they’ve compiled a short video featuring all the incredible and unique people and stories from Small Towns this year.
From Jeff, Michael, and everyone at WBAY, we want to say thank you for the amazing support and feedback on the Small Towns series this year.
The Small Towns special will air at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.