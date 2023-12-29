INSTEAD OF WHITE CHRISTMAS, A CHANCE OF A WHITE INTRO INTO 2024

The remnants of the Christmas system a few days ago is moving over the southern tip of Lake Michigan causing a few wet snowflakes to form over the Fox Valley early Friday morning. The wet snow is not expected to cause traffic concern. Otherwise, the last Friday of 2023 will be mostly sunny and very mid with highs in the lower 40s with calm winds.

Heading into the last weekend of 2023, Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild in the lower 40s and upper 30s. On Sunday, a weak clipper system from Canada will move over Wisconsin creating a chance for scattered light snow. The snow looks to begin early Sunday morning around sunrise and continue off & on moving from the north to the south. The Northwoods will see it first then Green Bay down to the Fox Valley will see it late morning into afternoon. Accumulation looks to be no more than an inch. Traffic shouldn’t be a concern for New Year’s Eve.

By the new year, sunshine and close to normal highs will return and stick around. Our normal highs are suppose to be in the upper 20s, but we will still be slightly warmer than average with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Next Wednesday, there’s a small chance for more snowflakes but its not going to be a big system.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early spotty wintry mix, then gradual clearing. Mild. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool. Still warmer than average. LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and nice. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy, scattered light snow. 0.5″ - 1″ possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clouds clear out, mostly sunny and normal. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and close to normal. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of spotty snow. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooling closer to normal. HIGH: 31

