Here are some of the top stories viewed on WBAY.com in 2023

Our first top local story happened back in February.

Many of you followed along in our coverage of the Taylor Schabusiness case. She was the Green Bay woman arrested for murdering and dismembering a man last year.

However, before her trial in July, a shocking moment took place during a competency hearing. As we showed you that day, the video captures Schabusiness attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly in court.

Immediately she was subdued by a sheriff’s deputy and pinned to the ground. Shortly after, Jolly withdrew as her attorney, and a new public defender was appointed.

After many other competency evaluations, she eventually went on trial in July, where she was convicted on all charges. The jury also found her responsible for her actions, meaning she was mentally capable of knowing right from wrong.

In September, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of any release on extended supervision.

Another big story in 2023 happened in March when we told you about the murder of David and Jan Metzig in Winnebago County. The alleged killer is their son, Erik.

The couple was found dead at their home in the town of Wolf River.

Erik was arrested hours after his parents’ bodies were found, and a criminal complaint said investigators found a journal in his bedroom detailing that he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.

David and Jan were the owners of Union Star Cheese well known around the state.

The funeral home said there’s been a massive outpouring of support from community members purchasing flowers and trees to grow in the couple’s memory.

Erik’s case is still ongoing in the court system.

Two months later came some great news for the city of Green Bay.

A report by U.S. News and World Report ranked Green Bay as the number one place to live in the United States. The national rankings are based on multiple factors, including crime rate, housing and goods affordability, and climate quality.

Green Bay’s 6.9 on the magazine’s ten-point scale was attributed to its low cost of living, proximity to larger cities, and stronger-than-average job market; which placed it ahead of 149 other metro areas.

Not even a week after that came more big news for Titletown when the NFL announced Green Bay would host the 2025 NFL draft.

The NFL says the annual event will take place inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown.

Green Bay has been petitioning for the draft in recent years as the NFL moves it from city to city.

The Packers are expecting up to 250,000 visitors and predict it will bring a 90 million windfall to the state, including 20 million to the Green Bay economy.

Earlier this month, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich even welcomed Kansas City’s mayor to learn more about how his city handled the draft this past year. The draft in Kansas City welcomed more than 312,000 fans and contributed an estimated $164 million to the economy.

Our last big story happened in January and again in October when brothers John and Robert Solberg were sentenced to federal prison for separate fraud cases.

The two brothers have been the subject of multiple ongoing First Alert investigations started by our Sarah Thomsen.

In January, John was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for defrauding sellers and purchasers of vehicles at used car dealerships he owned in Suamico and Kaukauna.

He was also investigated for multiple other businesses he owned where customers alleged, they were cheated out of money.

Then in October his brother Robert was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for defrauding the federal paycheck protection program.

He was also previously convicted of conspiracy for a scheme to roll back odometers on used vehicles and sell them to unsuspecting buyers.

