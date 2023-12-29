Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old woman from Fox Crossing was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on STH 114 near Pigeon Road in the Village of Harrison.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash near the Village of Harrison. Authorities found a westbound pickup truck that struck a person in the roadway.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman from Fox Crossing, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Poor visibility caused by rain is believed to be a factor, though the crash remains under investigation. Names have not been released as of now.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Harrison Fire Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Calumet County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.