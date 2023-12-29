Fox Crossing woman killed after being hit by a car in Harrison

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old woman from Fox Crossing was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on STH 114 near Pigeon Road in the Village of Harrison.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash near the Village of Harrison. Authorities found a westbound pickup truck that struck a person in the roadway.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman from Fox Crossing, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Poor visibility caused by rain is believed to be a factor, though the crash remains under investigation. Names have not been released as of now.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Harrison Fire Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Calumet County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander suspended 1 game for actions during coin toss at Carolina
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer

Latest News

Duane DeGreef and Areli Lozano-Garcia
Crivitz couple charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment
A look back at the unique and inspirational people featured on Small Towns in 2023
A look back at the unique and inspirational people featured on Small Towns in 2023
A look back at the unique and inspirational people featured on Small Towns in 2023
A look back at the unique and inspirational people featured on Small Towns in 2023
Regents terminate Joe Gow as Chancellor of UW-La Crosse
Regents terminate Joe Gow as Chancellor of UW-La Crosse