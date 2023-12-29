Crivitz man charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Crivitz man is facing multiple felony charges as a party to a crime in Brown County.

Duane Edward DeGreef is charged with mayhem, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct, which adds up to a potential for 53 years of jail time.

In the criminal complaint, the victim’s statement says that she was living with DeGreef and his girlfriend Areli Lozano-Garcia in November when an argument over a missing debit card escalated.

The victim says that Lozano-Garcia was attempting to assault her with a butane torch when DeGreef entered the room and headbutted her, causing her mouth to start bleeding.

Then, according to the victim, DeGreef held her down as Lozano-Garcia burnt one of her breasts with the butane torch.

DeGreef and Lozano-Garcia were taken into custody on Dec. 13 in Marinette County and transferred to Brown County custody.

DeGreef said that the victim’s account of the events was completely false, and refused to give police a written statement.

Lozano-Garcia initially said she didn’t know the victim, then later gave a written statement to police saying that the victim took her cellphone and was attempting to assault her and DeGreef with the butane torch instead.

DeGreef appeared in court on Dec. 27 for a status conference and will be back in court on Jan. 4, 2024 for another conference.

