Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at GL Crossroads Convenience on 760 Commercial Avenue in Green Lake for the Wednesday, December 27 drawing, the Wisconsin Lottery said on its website.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (4-11-38-51-68) and the Powerball (5).

The Wisconsin Lottery said this is the ninth winning Powerball ticket of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin this month. The total jackpot continues to grow - the estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $760 million, the ninth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

This is not the first time this year that GL Crossroads Convenience has sold a winning ticket. The Wisconsin Lottery said the Lottery retailer sold an $11,000 winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket in July.

In Wisconsin, there were 28,286 Powerball winning tickets sold for Wednesday night’s drawing. Since the jackpot run began on October 11, Wisconsin players have won $3,748,251 in total Powerball prizes, the lottery says.

