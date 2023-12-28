RAIN AND WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY

Our skies will cloud over again this evening after plenty of sunshine earlier in the day. Look for rain and snow showers to swirl off of Lake Michigan, and into northeast Wisconsin after 9 p.m. A slushy coating of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, but most of the treated roadways will be just wet. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s this evening and then hold steady or slowly rise through the night. While most treated roads should be in good shape early Thursday; untreated and lesser traveled roads, especially west of the Fox Valley, could turn slippery.

Rain showers will continue at times through Thursday with only a few wet flakes mixing in during the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Many folks from the Fox Cities eastward will receive a quarter to a half inch of rain with lower totals north and west. It will be a breezy day with northerly gusts to 25 mph. Skies will clear out for Friday and high temperatures should still rise into the lower 40s.

As temperatures get colder this weekend, some snow showers are possible on Sunday. Only light accumulations are expected from this weathermaker. The flakes should fly away for the evening’s New Year’s celebrations. As we usher in 2024, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see more sunshine early next week with highs still running above average in the lower and middle 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain and snow showers. Turning breezy late. LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers, mixed with wet flakes. A bit breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Seasonably mild with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Snow showers during the day. A bit blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Decreasing clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Continued mild with increasing clouds. HIGH: 35

