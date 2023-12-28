Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander suspended 1 game for actions during coin toss at Carolina
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer
SCOTUS Declines Trump Immunity Dispute
Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot

Latest News

Police lights
Fox Valley Metro Police find missing woman safe
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Green Lake
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Former North Carolina lawyer sentenced for Wisconsin political scam
‘Large number’ of traffic signs sawed off or stolen, Brown County Sheriff’s Office says
‘Large number’ of traffic signs sawed off or stolen, Brown County Sheriff’s Office says
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos