‘Large number’ of traffic signs sawed off or stolen, Brown County Sheriff’s Office says

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities report a large number of sawed-off and stolen traffic signs in the southern part of Brown County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Removing these signs is not only criminal, it is extremely dangerous to motoring traffic, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) to be eligible for a cash reward, or call the non-emergency number at 920-391-7450.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander suspended 1 game for actions during coin toss at Carolina
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer
SCOTUS Declines Trump Immunity Dispute
Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot

Latest News

Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
December 28 Birthday Club
December 28 Birthday Club
The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Fox Valley Metro Police searching for missing woman
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl is acknowledged by fans during the first half of an NBA...
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl