‘Large number’ of traffic signs sawed off or stolen, Brown County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities report a large number of sawed-off and stolen traffic signs in the southern part of Brown County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Removing these signs is not only criminal, it is extremely dangerous to motoring traffic, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) to be eligible for a cash reward, or call the non-emergency number at 920-391-7450.

