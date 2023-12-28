Green Bay driver dies after crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old driver died after a crash on I-43 near the Manitowoc River on Thursday.

At around 1:33 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center received a call of a motor vehicle crash scene located under I43 near the Manitowoc River, within the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

The sheriff said in a statement that a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-43. The truck entered the median, struck the guardrail between the north and southbound lanes, and proceeded down the embankment.

The truck came to rest along the south side of the Manitowoc River. The 56-year-old driver from Green Bay was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately released about the driver.

If you witnessed this crash or have information regarding to it, please contact Detective Michael Herrmann at 920-683-4215.

