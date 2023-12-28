Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl is acknowledged by fans during the first half of an NBA...
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl is acknowledged by fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Milwaukee. Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died, an email from his foundation said Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. He was 88. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Following news of the passing of U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags in the state to fly at half-staff beginning Thursday. The flags will remain at half-staff until the date of interment for the late former senator.

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country,” Gov. Evers said in a statement released Thursday. “Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing.”

Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin, purchasing the Bucks to keep them from leaving town, and spending generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.”

Services for former U.S. Sen. Kohl are set to occur at a future date in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander suspended 1 game for actions during coin toss at Carolina
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed around the 100 block of South Walnut Street and West...
Appleton Police identify victim in December 24 homicide investigation
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer
Gonzalez siblings
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings Wednesday

Latest News

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Fox Valley Metro Police searching for missing woman
HOLIDAY PARTY (generic)
Tips for hosting the perfect New Year’s Eve party - based on your personality type
Planned Parenthood Sheboygan Health Center
Sheboygan Health Center resumes abortion services
Appointments for free vasectomies at a Planned Parenthood facility in Oklahoma filled up in...
Abortion services resume in Sheboygan