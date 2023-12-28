Fox Valley Metro Police searching for missing woman

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Pashia Lee is a 28-year-old woman with a cognitive disability. Lee walked away from her residence in the Village of Little Chute around midnight on Wednesday.

Police said Lee is Asian, five feet three inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 lbs. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Lee was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black skirt, and possibly a bright green or orange rain jacket.

If you have any information to assist in locating Pashia Lee, please contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920)788-7505 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.