Door Co. Candle gets thank you video from Ukrainian front lines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ukraine’s war with Russia will reach the two-year milestone in February, which means shortly thereafter, Door County Candle’s fundraiser to support Ukrainian relief efforts will also hit the two-year mark.

You all know the story of how the Ukrainian owners wanted to help and began making blue and yellow candles, and donated the proceeds to Razom, a relief organization; they have donated over a million dollars to those efforts

When electricity was scarce in Ukraine, they started sending tin candles to help out and then sent them to be used by soldiers in their bunkers, among other places

This week, a surprise thank you was sent to Door County Candle in Ukrainian.

Christiana Trapani, owner of Door County Candle Company.

