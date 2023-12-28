A COLD RAIN, WITH SOME WET FLAKES AT TIMES

You may want to allow for a little extra travel time if you’re heading out this morning. While we have a cold rain falling across eastern Wisconsin, some wet snow or icy drizzle can’t be ruled out. That’s more likely to happen west of the Fox Valley, across central Wisconsin.

Otherwise, look for periods of rain through this evening. Another half inch of rain is possible across the Fox Valley. It will not be as wet across the Northwoods, but drizzle may keep things damp... With cloudy skies and a breezy north wind, temperatures will hold in the upper half of the 30s for most of the day.

As temperatures slowly fall tonight, our rain showers may mix, or turn into wet snow showers. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of us got a coating of slush on grassy surfaces by daybreak tomorrow. Skies will clear out on Friday, as this stubborn storm finally swirls away from us.

A new weathermaker will slide across the area early Sunday. Look for scattered snow showers, which may bring us a fresh coating across the area. However, the light snow will be gone by the time folks ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the upper half of the 20s for News Year’s Eve celebrations, with wind chills dipping back into the upper teens.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A cold rain, with some possible wet snow. Breezy at times. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then, a mix or wet snow. Slick roads possible. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Less wind. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: A chance of early icy fog. Sunshine and some late clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A bit blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clearing skies. A bit brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 36

