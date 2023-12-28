A COLD RAIN, WITH SOME WET FLAKES AT TIMES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Cold and wet weather will continue across eastern Wisconsin.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cold and wet weather will continue across eastern Wisconsin. Look for showers at times through this afternoon and evening. Another quarter of an inch of rain is possible across the Fox Valley. It will not be as wet across the Northwoods, but drizzle may keep things damp... With cloudy skies and a breezy north wind, temperatures will hold in the upper 30s until around sunset.

As temperatures slowly fall tonight, our rain showers may mix, or turn into wet snow showers. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of us got a coating of slush on grassy surfaces by daybreak tomorrow. Skies will clear out on Friday, as this stubborn storm finally swirls away from us.

A new weathermaker will slide across the area early Sunday. Look for scattered snow showers, which may bring us a fresh coating across the area. However, the light snow will be gone by the time folks ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the upper half of the 20s for News Year’s Eve celebrations, with wind chills dipping back into the upper teens.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: N 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cold and wet. Scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then, a mix or wet snow. Slick roads possible. LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Less wind. Not that cold. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: A chance of early icy fog. Sunshine and some late clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A bit blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clearing skies. A bit brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 36

