Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There is an important consumer alert that will have you check your freezers.

Frozen fish fillets sold at Whole Foods are being recalled due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall applies to the 365 Whole Foods Market Beer-Battered Pollock and Cod Fillets.

The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.(FDA)

The fillets were sold nationwide between Sept. 8 and Dec. 22.

Tampa Bay Fisheries says the pollock fillets have a best-buy date of March 7, 2025.

The cod fillets have best buy dates of either Feb. 22, 2025, or March 19 of the same year.

The company says it has not received any reports of illnesses, but anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy runs the risk of having a serious allergic reaction.

Consumers should throw the fillets away and bring a receipt to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo, file photo
New charges filed against teen called ‘largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools’
Crash in Manitowoc County
Two women, one man died in separate I-43 crashes in Manitowoc County
Shawano County ice fisherman found dead
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: spend gift cards as soon as possible
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 siblings in...
Man accused in fatal wrong-way crash still without lawyer

Latest News

How to give your Christmas tree a second life after the holiday
How to give your Christmas tree a second life after the holiday
This video still image provided by KABC-TV shows workers clearing debris across the entrance...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
FILE -- In this March 28, 2007 file photo, Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., asks questions during a...
Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl has died at the age of 88
Jodi Hildebrandt attends a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Hildebrandt,...
Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt pleads guilty to abusing children with YouTube mom Ruby Franke
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86