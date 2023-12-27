Teen suspect in deadly crash moved to juvenile wing of Brown Co. Jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The teen accused in a deadly, high-speed crash in Green Bay has been moved to a juvenile detention wing at the Brown County Jail.

This ends a concern about 16-year-old Sienna Pecore’s initial placement in the adult section of the jail. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death, and counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

As we reported last month, a Brown County judge rejected a motion by her defense to move the case to juvenile court. A trial is scheduled for February.

In October of 2022, investigators say Pecore was driving over 100 miles per hour on West Mason Street when she crashed her vehicle and killed her passenger, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

